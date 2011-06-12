Watch: Katy Perry goes from dork to glam in fun clip for ‘Last Friday Night (TGIF)’

Leave all the drama and religious subtext to Lady Gaga, Katy Perry just wants to have fun. A great deal of her appeal remains her ability to play both the total glamor puss and the girl next door.

In the adorable video for â€œLast Friday Night (TGIF),â€ Perry’s nerdy alter ego Kathy Beth Terry undergoes the best transformation since Marcia Brady made over her ugly duckling buddy, Molly, into a swan. And then Molly gets all the attention.Â Does Katy/Kathy get the prince… well, yes she does, in the sweetest possible way.

Plus, she extends Rebecca Black’s fifteen minutes of fame as the â€œFridayâ€ singer oversees the changes and administers a mean lip wax.Â That scene, plus when the nerdy Kathy tries to bite one of the silicone chicken cutlets that’s about to help stuff her bra, makes me laugh. And that’s before we’ve even gotten to the Kenny G sax soloÂ (mad props to both him and Michael Bolton–they’re touring together, by the way–for realizing they can become hip through letting themselves be the butt of the joke.

Anyway, all of Kathy’s Beth’s transformations and transgressions are caught on camera and posted on the web for all to see. This is 2011, after all.

It’s a fun, sweet clip. We’ll see if it helps propel â€œLast Friday Nightâ€ to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, which would make it her fifth chart topper from â€œTeenage Dream.â€

Â