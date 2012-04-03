Watch: Katy Perry reveals her upbringing in ‘Part of Me 3D’ trailer

If you are a Katy Perry fan, there”s only one place you”re going to get your fireworking self to on the fourth of July weekend, and that”s to the theater to see “Katy Perry: Part of Me 3D.”

The trailer for the concert film appeared today and revealed that the movie will be much more than a straight-ahead performance flick. In the clip below, she talks about growing up in a “100% Christian” environment. She started singing in church and there was never any other plan. “If you have a dream, you have to go on a journey to fulfill that dream,” she adds in giving the trailer an aspirational and inspirational feel.

Perry appeared at the 25th Annual Kids” Choice Awards on March 31, and told E! viewers about the release date: “My concert documentary is coming Fourth of July weekend. Go and see it and be a firework!”

In the meantime, “The Complete Confection,” the deluxe version of Perry’s “Teenage Dream,” came out last week and it looks like it will catapult “Teenage Dream” back into the Top 10 on the Billboard 200.

