Watch: Kayne West’s NSFW ‘Monster’ with Nicki Minaj, Jay-Z and Rick Ross

Kanye West”s “My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy” landed on almost ever 2010 Top 10 year-end list and with good reason. But if you still needed proof of his brilliance, check out the just-released video for “Monster.”

The audio track features Jay-Z, Nicki Minaj and Rick Ross and they all show up for this chilling, yet riveting clip that takes on the demons within as well as the blood suckers who feed on them. It”s raw-as any video that begins with a hanging body would be-and feels like a brutal reveal of West”s psyche, when he calls himself a monster. He is also apparently a monster who has a necrophiliac menage a trois on gorgeous blue satin sheets.

Vampires haunt him and others (check out the zombies eating what sure looks like Justin Bieber around the two-minute mark), with their sharp teeth and their blood-red nails.

West generously shares the spotlight, with Ross, Minaj and Jay-Z all getting their moment (We didn”t catch Bon Iver, although we may have just been blinded by the rest). Jay-Z shows up tuxedo-clad with a nude, dead body in the library (it”s like a game of “Clue”), which he”s virtually oblivious to until the end.

Oh, we can spend hours alone dissecting the Nicki Minaj breakdown that features her as both torturer/vampire and kidnap victim. The schizoid rant she goes on that fits in perfectly with the overall theme.



What do you think?