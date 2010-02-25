Watch: Ke$ha’s new video ‘Blah, Blah, Blah’

The party may never ends for Ke$ha, but sometimes it”s hard to get it started.

In the clip for “Blah, Blah, Blah,” Ke$ha has trouble finding guys to party with who are worthy of a dame as classy as herself. We know that”s very hard to believe. If you want to party without your pants on, as she spells it out, all you have to do is meet her in the back with a bottle of Jack Daniels by the jukebox. How hard can it be, really?

Unworthy dude after dude hits on Ke$ha, at the club and at the video arcade. What”s a girl to do? Apparently, shut them up by “zipping their lip” with duct tape and then go bowling in a inappropriately short gold lame dress.

I know it”s the height of ridiculousness to be discussing plot points in a Ke$ha video, but we couldn”t follow some of it. Is the guitar-playing wastrel with the intentionally hilarious bad hairdo her boyfriend? Is she searching for other dudes because he doesn”t want to go out? He”d rather stay in and strum guitar and arrange his shrine candles in alphabetical order by the saints” names?

The boys from 3Oh!3 appear toward the end and aren”t having any better luck with the ladies than their buddy Ke$ha is having with the gents.

The quick cuts are practically seizure inducing, but will undoubtedly appeal to the short attention span of Ke$ha”s fans.

“Blah, Blah, Blah” is already racing up the charts, so we’ll see if it has the same staggering appeal at “Tik Tok,” which has spend nine weeks at No. 1. It’s not as catchy, but the rhythm is pretty intoxicating and we’re sure there are club girls everywhere who are already looking at losers and singing “Blah, blah, blah” just before they fall face down drunk in a planter.

On the plus side, the intro with the obnoxious bridge-and-tunnel dude who hits her up to help get in the club made us laugh every time we watched it. He”s much more amusing than Ke$ha. We say add him to the “Jersey Shore” cast ASAP.



