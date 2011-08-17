Watch: Keith Urban’s got his toes in the sand for ‘Long Hot Summer’ video

Jump in, the water”s fine. Before we say goodbye to summer, Keith Urban is giving us one last longing look at what we”ll miss for the next several months.

In the video for “Long Hot Summer,” he celebrates love and sand between your toes. He and his band play on the beach (as with most videos set in the desert or beach, we just have to suspend disbelief that there are no outlets anywhere in sight to plug in their equipment) as two pretty young things roll down the coast highway in a convertible. They”re meeting their beaus, who are surfing. (As first, we thought one of the surfers was perhaps Urban, but it”s another shaggy-haired, pretty boy).

Now that Urban is all settled down with Nicole what”s-her-name, he no longer gets to frolic with any beauties, instead he sits by the sidelines, while the others have all the fun.

The tune, which Urban co-wrote with Richard Marx, is currently in the top 10 on Billboard”s Hot Country Songs chart. The Trey Fanjoy-directed clip was filmed in Malibu.

Urban is on tour throughout the fall. He and opener Jake Owen collaborated on John Mellencamp”s “Jack & Diane” in concert the other night. Urban seems to catch Owen by surprise, but he rises to the occasion.