Watch: Kelly Rowland and Big Sean get dirty in new ‘Lay It On Me’ video

#Big Sean #Beyonce
10.12.11 7 years ago

Former Destiny’s Child member Kelly Rowland is trying awfully hard to make you forget about her former bandmate Beyonce with the lascivious video for her new single, “Lay It On Me,” featuring Detroit rapper Big Sean.

Surrounding herself with a menagerie of mostly-naked men (and, late in the video, one elephant), Rowland teases and dominates her way through the repetitious anthem that might just be about gettin’ busy. The brawny, bare-chested guys in the video are her playthings (even arranging them into a human couch at one point), reversing the gender roles frequently found in pop videos. It doesn’t have the elaborate choreography of Beyonce’s best vids, but there’s style and sexiness to spare, plus there’s an elephant, which is pretty cool.

“Lay It On Me” is the third single from Rowland’s latest album, “Here I Am.”

Watch the video below and tell us what you think.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Big Sean#Beyonce
TAGSBEYONCEBig SeanDestiny ChildKelly RowlandLay It On Me

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP