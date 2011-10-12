Watch: Kelly Rowland and Big Sean get dirty in new ‘Lay It On Me’ video

Former Destiny’s Child member Kelly Rowland is trying awfully hard to make you forget about her former bandmate Beyonce with the lascivious video for her new single, “Lay It On Me,” featuring Detroit rapper Big Sean.

Surrounding herself with a menagerie of mostly-naked men (and, late in the video, one elephant), Rowland teases and dominates her way through the repetitious anthem that might just be about gettin’ busy. The brawny, bare-chested guys in the video are her playthings (even arranging them into a human couch at one point), reversing the gender roles frequently found in pop videos. It doesn’t have the elaborate choreography of Beyonce’s best vids, but there’s style and sexiness to spare, plus there’s an elephant, which is pretty cool.

“Lay It On Me” is the third single from Rowland’s latest album, “Here I Am.”

Watch the video below and tell us what you think.