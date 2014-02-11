Watch Kendrick Lamar and Tech N9ne spit fury in new ‘Fragile’ video

Kansas City rapper Tech N9ne and Kendrick Lamar look pretty angry in the new video for “Fragile” as they lyrically turn the tables on music journalists who have criticized their work. Watch it below.

A single off Tech N9ne”s 2013 album “Something Else,” “Fragile” also features Wrekonize and Bernz of the hip-hop group ¡Mayday! and singer Kendall Morgan. In the video, the artists hide in dark corners of a suburban high school while the drama plays out in the classroom. When a budding violinist student is attacked by bullies, a new friend comes to his aid.

The song”s lyrics reveal that Lamar and Tech N9ne feel bullied by the press. Lamar fires off intricate verses such as “Tell me you’re willin’ to diss on my craft / Tell me the feelin’ of pickin’ apart this track,” while Tech N9ne ends his section with “You don’t really get why I’m so pissed? Understand this: / I”m an artist, and I’m sensitive about my shit, yes I”m.” Point taken, guys.