Watch Kenny Chesney and the Wailers ‘Spread the Love’ in new video

Country star Kenny Chesney goes roots reggae in the new video for “Spread the Love” — his song with the legendary Wailers — and the style suits him. Check out the video here or below.

The collaboration not only turned out a good song, but Chesney is donating all proceeds to a great cause — the Spread the Love Fund, which provides prosthetic limbs and post-prosthetic care to those injured in this year’s Boston Marathon bombing. In a new interview with Rolling Stone , Chesney explained how he thought to turn the song into a way to help people.

“I was having a day off in Florida when the Boston Marathon bombing happened and I just remember feeling so angry for all those people and wanting to do something to help,” Chesney said. “But how do you undo that? It dawned on me – what had been this incredible experience, writing with the Wailers, was something more – an opportunity to heal spirits.”

In the video, Chesney hangs out in the Wailers’ native Jamaica, singing with school children and grooving in the studio. The video opens with a Biblical quote from Psalms, tying its message back to the Boston Marathon bombing: “Therefore the ungodly shall not stand in the judgment, nor sinners in the congregation of the righteous.”