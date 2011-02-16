Watch: Kerry Washington, Janelle Monae star in Cee Lo’s ‘Bodies’ vid

If the peacock version of Cee Lo Green at the Grammys this year didn’t suit you, try the Lady Killer instead.

The singer and rapper stars in his “Bodies” music video, keenly directed by Mikael Colombu and co-starring Kerry Washington. Cee Lo is literally a killer of ladies (OK, and a doctor, too) in this animated adventure, which features the “Ray” actress seeing red at the heel of her own shoe.

But Green develops a crush on another potential victim, a “Tightrope”-walking circus star (I see what you did there) who has shady homicidal tendencies of her own. Mmmm, pulp fiction.

Karl Lagerfield makes a cameo as a murder weapon (!?) and an extra-fast product placement makes its way into the periphery. And don’t think I didn’t see your pretty mug, Common.

At the end, we see rapper Reggie B locked up in Monae’s grip, then what appears to be a trailer for a music video for the KC (holler) rapper. Upon viewing this super-stylized clip, I’d watch pretty much anything Colombu puts in front of me now. Perhaps an Olive Garden commercial? An instructive DMV safe driving video?

“Bodies” is the next single from Cee Lo’s “The Lady Killer,” released last year. And this is the part where I mention “Fuck You,” in the most loving way.