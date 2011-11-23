Watch: Kid Rock’s video for ‘Care’

Just in time for Thanksgiving, Kid Rock has released the video for “Care,” reminding us to think of others.

Mark Pellington, best known for video for Pearl Jam”s “Jeremy,” directed the clip, which also features T.I. and Pistol Annie”s “Angaleena Presley. The black & white clip opens with voice overs of people talking about what they care about. It then gives way to an acoustic performance by Kid Rock interspersed with shots of every-day, common folks looking concerned (videos love to do that). As the video progresses, many of them assemble behind Kid Rock and paint the words of what they care about on a brick wall. The message is that none of us can “walk on water” or “stop the war,” but we can all care (and hopefully move caring into action).

Kid Rock continues on his “Care” tour, which raises money for local charities in each town it hits.

Additionally, Kid Rock will perform “Care” on “CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute,” broadcast live on CNN, Dec. 11.

Kid Rock”s “Care” tour dates are below

11/23 Ryman Theatre- Nashville, TN

11/26 House of Blues – Chicago – Chicago, IL

11/29 Midland Theatre – Kansas City, MO

12/01 Fillmore Auditorium – Denver, CO

12/03 The Great Saltair – Magna, UT

12/04 Knitting Factory – Boise, ID