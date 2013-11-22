Kings of Leon’s new video for ‘Beautiful War’ is a cowboy epic: Watch

11.22.13 5 years ago

Kings of Leon’s new video for “Beautiful War” is a gripping cowboy story that plays out like a short film. Watch the video here or below.

A song off the band’s 2013 album “Mechanical Bull,” “Beautiful War” is more arena rock than country, but its dramatic, slightly twangy guitars fit the video’s narrative. Before the music starts, we watch as “Tron: Legacy” actor Garrett Hedlund gets into a bar room fight and goes to jail. Once there, a corrupt warden taps him to participate in a prison rodeo. The video flashes between the prisoner’s past — full of love and violence — and present, as he fights for his life at the rodeo.

Kings of Leon will hit the road in February, starting in Atlanta, for the “Mechanical Bull” U.S. tour.

TAGSBeautiful WarGARRETT HEDLUNDkings of leonMECHANICAL BULL

