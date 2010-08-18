Watch: Kris Allen does his best Fleetwood Mac impression in ‘The Truth’ video

Kris Allen tries to pull off the next to impossible in his video for “The Truth.” No, he doesn”t attempt to wear Adam Lambert”s studded jacket and eyeliner, he tries to blend what is primarily a performance clip with a concept.
Here”s how you do that:
Rule 1: Shoot in the desert. I don”t know why, but there seems to be some unwritten law about that. Just ask Rihanna or Sade or Gorillaz or [your band’s name here].
Rule 2: Sing into a old-fashioned ’50s mike, even though there”s clearly no electricity or outlets for miles.
Rule 3: incorporate some cool tricks from past videos-in this case, the mirror in the desert from Fleetwood Mac”s “Hold Me” clip.
Rule 4: Throw in one “Hold did they do that?” eye-popping stunt, like Allen falling backwards off his piano.
Rule 5: Shoot sunsets and a girl dressed in flowing gauze in profile to create an air of both mystery and longing.
None of the above rules help “American Idol” winner Allen through the awkward bridge that Train”s Patrick Monahan sings (Monahan co-wrote the song). He”s MIA from the clip, leaving Allen with nothing to do but back away from the mike and shuffle and sing along. UPDATE: As some of you pointed out, THAT is Monahan! I watched this so many times, but must have been looking away at that first shot that makes it clear. Damn those sunglasses and desert lighting. I really do need a new computer… or glasses!
It”s a fine song that sounds like anything you”ve heard over the past 20 years from the Gin Blossoms up to Lifehouse, but that”s Allen”s skill: he creates songs that have mass appeal, but no edges and delivers them in a strong voice (we like his voice quite a lot, actually) that is indistinguishable from many others.
Pat WAS in the video – he was the one in sunglasses and the black T-shirt :)
I absolutely love this video. It is artsy and classy, unlike a lot of the in-your-face, don’t-have-to-think, sex-sells-so-that’s-why-it’s-in-my-video-so-you’ll-buy-my-song kind of stuff that is out there. I think the shot of Kris in the mirror is a homage to one of Kris’ favorite songs that he sings in concert, Michael Jackson’s “Man in the Mirror.” There is so much imagery – from the “tux” that Kris is wearing (lyrics: “trying to be perfect”), to Kris pulling the trunk through the desert, a lone figure trying to hold on to the relationship because it is the right thing to do… I love the song. Obviously the couple needs counseling, but it reminds me of the importance of communication in my relationship. Totally disagree with you that Kris has an indistinguishable voice… I’ve listened to enough of his music that I can recognize his voice anywhere…and it is mesmerizing.
That guy that ‘shuffles and sings along’ is actually Pat. Maybe he represents the ‘older’ Kris, telling the young Kris in a dream, to drop the baggage and get on with life?
I don’t know, it’s just kinda boring to me.
I like the imagery the video presents. It matters not to me that Fleetwood Mac MIGHT have had something similar 30 years ago. I also like the 50s mic. I think the theme represents then and now and uses various forms of imagery to do so.
And finally…wearing glittery jackets and eyeliner ala Adam Lambert is not an impossible fete. Anyone can do it. But thankfully Kris Allen just chooses to be himself, so that what you see is what you get.
Of course Kris could wear glittery jackets and eyeliner – he’d just look ridiculous if he did, because it’s not remotely his style and he’d likely be profoundly uncomfortable. Adam is “himself” every bit as much as Kris is – it’s just that Adam’s self happens to like glitter and eyeliner when performing, instead of denim and plaid. As for the video…I can’t understand the rationale for releasing this song as a single in the first place (there are much better choices on the album), and I don’t see the video doing much to improve matters. And Pat’s inclusion (in both the song and video) was awkward and unnecessary. Better luck next time, Kris.
Yes, I like Kris’ voice quite a lot actually too. Like the video, wish they would get rid of Pat though.
i like the song and video a lot. I recognize Kris’s voice very easily; i guess it’s a matter of getting more familiar with
Wow, could you have picked a more unflattering photo of Kris?? Yikes!!! As for the video, it’s just meh … much like the song. I thought after seeing the video I might like the song better, but no, it didn’t work. A very, very generic video for a very, very generic song. Better luck next time Kris. There are better choices on the album IMO.
That picture is hilarious! Is it supposed to be joke. LOL!!! Don’t care for the video or the song. It’ summer. We want to hear songs that are upbeat and fun. A better choice could have been made.
There’s nothing to hate in this video… And nothing to love.
Just like the song it’s bland, generic and boring, made for mass appeal but instantly forgetable.
Why not take a risk for once? His toughest competition on American Idol (Adam Lambert) takes one risk after another and it pays off.
Bland, generic, boring artists get overlooked
Wow, are you saying that Kris should have sat up nights watching thousands of videos to make sure he didn’t repeat anything that’s been done before? I disagree with a lot of your points, but particularly that Kris’ voice is indistinguishable from others. I love his voice, and would love to be steered toward the “many others”, as if you’re right, I’m bound to love them, too, right?
Contrary to the general tone of the article, and some of the comments, I think Kris and his team did take a risk, and created something quite beautiful, artistic, and quite captivating, in a sea of videos where “bump and grind” are the main selling features. I’m delighted to see him maintain his artistric integrity, and create something that his fans can enjoy and be proud of. Everybody does OTT these days, and it’s kind of yesterday IMO.
I like the Gin Blossoms. I can’t say anything positive about the video. A waste.
Love the video! Kris is a true talent.
don’t care for the song and Allen’s voice does nothing to make it more likeable! Some of the visuals in the vid were quite pleasing. Don’t get the point of the video. I don’t hate it though!
dont watch the video marie ! It seems ur hating kris ! Kris is a true artist . .
The song is bland, the video is bland and more importantly, Kris is bland. His fans try so hard to make him something he’s not … a star. He’s an okay singer who will have an okay career. Nothing special. Dozens of others like him. I think he will have more success as a songwriter than as a singer.
Strong voice? LOl ok. He’s going to lose that 1 octave range of his soon if he doesn’t stop with the side mouth singing and neck vein popping (when he sings live). You’d think that after a year he’d at least have learned that much.
Have you seen Kris lately? He doesn’t sing out of the side of his mouth anymore, and yes, his voice is quite strong. He did two full shows, back to back in one night in San Diego, and his voice never faltered. As for his range…as long as he can maintain that extraordinarily sexy lower range, I’ll be more than happy!
I don’t think he sings out of the side of his mouth any longer, but I agree with the neck vein popping. He always looks like he’s straining so much to hit the notes. He’s going to blow out his voice. He really has a very limited range. He needs to work with a vocal coach to improve that. He’s an okay singer … he really doesn’t do much for me. Kinda boring and one dimensional.
Brad, I think that the neck vein thing is just a physical thing, kind of like some guys have big, protruding Adam’s apples. I have a friend that has that, and he can be having a quiet conversation, and his neck vein looks large, like he’s straining. If Kris was really straining, he just wouldn’t be able to do the number of performances he has been, often numerous shows a day, and as I said before, with his voice never faltering (and I’ve watched a lot of videos). You don’t like his voice, I love his voice so much I don’t know how to describe it. We’re all different. :)
I loved the video, and I don’t get comments about Kris having a limited range because everyone has a limited range. It’s a stupid comment. He has the range to sing songs that have previously been sung by Michael Jackson, John Lennon, Thom Torke, etc., and those people seem to have had successful pop careers -and I really don’t recall a lot of comments about their limited range. His range is far better than several of the biggest frontmen for pop bands. The only people who comment on this are Lambert fans, because he has a bigger range. That doesn’t make Kris’s range small. And his voice is freaking beautiful, which is actually what most people who listen to singer care about.
That picture of Kris is lulz worthy. Ewwwwwww!!!!!
I don’t understand why he didn’t do a more literal take on this song. I just think it would have worked better for him. Yeah, he’s married but this is just art. Show him with a girl and what they are going through. Would have been sexy and would have built on his good looks. Abstract can be boring and Kris needs to build interest. I like the song though.
That picture, oh my. It shares something unfortunate with David Archuleta that is often teased about online…that certain je ne sais quoi, but putting it as politely as I can, Forrest Gump quality.
I tried to watch the video, I really did. But only made it through about a minute and a half of it before I got too bored. When Pat Monahan popped into the scenes, I also thought it was still Kris. Is Jive trying to make a joke of this? I think maybe.
Just watched the video and I was pleasantly surprised. I did not see a problem with Pat and Kris singing. It seemed to flow to me. I am a huge Adam Lambert fan but also like Kris. Some seem too hard on him. He wants to release his own songs he wrote but his management chose this one, probably because of Train’s popularity. I believe Kris will have the career he wants. He does not have an over-the-top personality like Adam does. Not a criticism of Adam either. I love his personality and antics. Just different artists. Like both of them. Nice job Kris!
I don’t know what it is about this guy but I think he is the worst choice ever for American Idol. The judges didn’t want him from the start. He had to do a sing off to get into the top 13. America likes bland I guesss. It’s odd though out of all the seasons this kid I think is by far the worst (even worst than Hicks and his sales are by far the worst). Maybe because the previous season had a strong winner like Cook and now there is this bland, monkey looking, balding guy who makes funny faces. It’s odd though, whenever I see him I feel like kicking him lol. Go figure. I feel like telling him to toughen up monkey boy. Or maybe its the bland and wallpaper like personality. Not sure why. Out of all the seasons he just elicits this contempt. Oh no! The fantards are going to be all over this. I just don’t get why he even has fans. Boring, bland, unattractive. Maybe that’s what his fans are too?