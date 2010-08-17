Watch: Kristen Bell and her curious companion in Yeasayer’s ‘Madder Red’ clip

It”s not as if Yeasayer hasn”t brought the weird before, but the Brooklyn-based experimental rock group left us scratching our head, in a delightful way, in the new video for “Madder Red.”

The clip for the moody track from “Odd Blood” stars Kristen Bell and, well, some one-eyed, one-armed singing mutant that”s a cross between a raw, plucked turkey, a fish and E.T. And it”s a sick one at that. We”re not really sure of the ambiguous relationship between Bell and her buddy-but we think she”s just really close to her pet-so close that she keeps a loving picture of the two together in her car. Let’s just say this is something she never faced on “Veronica Mars.”

Anyway, as she”s off at an audition, the creature, who was already feeling sick (or so we gather from a nosebleed he had earlier in the day), starts to ooze green goo. Bell rushes home from her audition, she and her mom take said creature to the vet, who does not seem startled at all by whatever sort of being this is, but it”s too late. We”ll leave the final scene for you to discover on your own, but let”s just say it”s very Dali-esque, and, quite frankly, is just another big “WTF” moment in a video full of them.

Andreas Nilsson directed the clip for “Madder Red.” He”s best known for his work with Fever Ray, Moby and MGMT, with whom Yeasayer has toured.

See the video below the tour dates. What do you think this creature is?

Fall Yeasayer dates:

09/25/10 Columbia, MD – Virgin FreeFest at Merriweather Post Pavillion

09/28/10 Millvale, PA – Mr Smalls Theatre w/ Washed Out

09/29/10 Columbus, OH – Newport Music Hall w/ Washed Out

09/30/10 Bloomington, IN – Bluebird Nightclub w/ Washed Out

10/01/10 Nashville, TN – Cannery Ballroom w/ Washed Out

10/02/10 Atlanta, GA – Masquerade w/ Washed Out

10/03/10 Savannah, GA – Trustee Theatre w/ Washed Out

10/04/10 St Petersburg, FL – State Theatre w/ Washed Out

10/05/10 Miami, FL – Fillmore w/ Washed Out

10/07/10 Orlando, FL – Club Firestone w/ Washed Out

10/08/10 Tallahassee, FL – Union Green w/ Washed Out

10/09/10 New Orleans, LA – House of Blues w/ Washed Out

10/10/10 Austin, TX – Austin City Limits