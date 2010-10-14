Watch: Kristen Stewart plays a runaway teen in ‘Welcome to the Rileys’

Kristen Stewart seems to be the go-to girl when you need a shy teenage girl. Her portrayal of Bella in the Twilight Saga movies have cemented her as the nervous, lip biting teen, forever conflicted about loving cutest undead guy in the world.
In a slight departure, “Welcome To the Rileys” stars Stewart as Mallory, a slightly tougher streetsmart girl who is befriended by Doug Riley, played by James Gandolfini. Doug is a traveling businessman who’s marriage has been in jeopardy since the death of his teenaged daughter. Doug and his wife eventually form a parental bond with Mallory, although she may not be quite on the same page as them. The film is directed by Jake Scott.
The clips below each show Mallory’s interaction with each of the Rileys. Do you think this is a new direction for Stewart or more of the same?
“Welcome To The Rileys” opens in theaters October 29th
Mallory and Lois
Argument
Trailer
If you follow Stewart’s career, you will see that it is not a new direction, it is the same!
Kristen’s body of work speaks by itself!
She always choose characters out of her comfort zone. Sara in Panic Room, Georgia in The Cake Eaters, Tracy in Into The Wild, Em in Adventureland, Joan in The Runaways and now Mallory in Welcome to the Rileys are some of the examples. She is a gifted child actor who is becoming an important actress of her generation! She challenge her self all the time and don’t take an easy road. I don’t know many actors of her generation who can do a scene with actor of the caliber of William Hunt, Melissa Leo, James Gandolfini, Jodie Foster, Elizabeth Ashley don’t be intimidated and be believable as an equal… Her last part in the Walter Salles’ On The Road willbe one more good example!
James, Kristen and Melissa are great in this movie. I saw it during the LA film fest and its well worth the time and $…. skip Jack A$$ !