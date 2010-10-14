Watch: Kristen Stewart plays a runaway teen in ‘Welcome to the Rileys’

#James Gandolfini
10.14.10 8 years ago 2 Comments

Kristen Stewart seems to be the go-to girl when you need a shy teenage girl. Her portrayal of Bella in the Twilight Saga movies have cemented her as the nervous, lip biting teen, forever conflicted about loving cutest undead guy in the world.

In a slight departure, “Welcome To the Rileys” stars Stewart as Mallory, a slightly tougher streetsmart girl who is befriended by Doug Riley, played by James Gandolfini. Doug is a traveling businessman who’s marriage has been in jeopardy since the death of his teenaged daughter. Doug and his wife eventually form a parental bond with Mallory, although she may not be quite on the same page as them. The film is directed by Jake Scott.

The clips below each show Mallory’s interaction with each of the Rileys. Do you think this is a new direction for Stewart or more of the same?

Welcome To The Rileys” opens in theaters October 29th
 

Mallory and Lois

Argument

Trailer

Around The Web

TOPICS#James Gandolfini
TAGSJAMES GANDOLFINIkristen stewartMELISSA LEOWELCOME TO THE RILEYS

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP