Watch: Kurt’s new guy sings ‘Teenage Dream’ on ‘Glee’

#Katy Perry #Video
11.05.10 8 years ago 5 Comments
As we’ve been hearing for months, Chris Colfer’s Kurt is about to get a love interest on “Glee” and if this clip is any indication, he can sing!
FOX has released the full performance of Katy Perry’s “Teenage Dream,” courtesy of Darren Criss’ Blaine and a group of preppy crooners from Dalton Academy.
Kurt looks pleased. Are you?

Around The Web

TOPICS#Katy Perry#Video
TAGSCHRIS COLFERDARREN CRISSGleeKATY PERRYTeenage Dreamvideo

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP