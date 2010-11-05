Watch: Kurt’s new guy sings ‘Teenage Dream’ on ‘Glee’

As we’ve been hearing for months, Chris Colfer’s Kurt is about to get a love interest on “Glee” and if this clip is any indication, he can sing!
FOX has released the full performance of Katy Perry’s “Teenage Dream,” courtesy of Darren Criss’ Blaine and a group of preppy crooners from Dalton Academy.
Kurt looks pleased. Are you?
Psh “Darren Criss can sing.” You think this is good check out his YouTube stuff. It’s amazing. He already has a huge following, myself included :)
What she said. Very Potter Musical 1 & 2 were GOLD, and he has amazing comedic timing, and a great voice.
I’ve never heard a roomful of computers sing in harmony before. Amazing!
This. I’m so over Glee’s overproduced covers. You can’t tell whether someone can sing or whether it’s just pitch correction, etc.. Would it kill them to have the songs actually sound like they are sung by high schoolers? Or even real people?
whats with all the autotune? They’re not even trying to hide it now. I can’t believe how much this so annoys me now.