Watch: Kylie Minogue announces new album for July, single in June

Alright, revelers: you have more than a month (heck, two months) to shine your shoes in anticipation of the return of Kylie Minogue.

The Aussie dance-pop singer has announced that she has a new single, “All the Lovers,” dropping June 28, preceding a new album, “Aphrodite.” The set will be out July 5.

“Aphrodite” will be her 11th studio album, her first since 2007’s “X.” Stuart Price, Calvin Harris, Jake Shears, Nerina Pallot, Keane”s Tim Rice-Oxley and Minogue herself all helped write the record, with Price executive producing.

But why wait so long to unveil the single? It’s the same thing Christina Aguilera did with “Not Myself Tonight,” but at least folks didn’t have to wait more than 10 weeks for it.

Anyway, to whet the whistle, at the very least there’s a teaser in the clip below. We’ll practice up on the old moves.

Normal

0

false

false

false

EN-US

X-NONE

X-NONE

MicrosoftInternetExplorer4

Follow HitFix”s Katie Hasty on Twitter for more music and movie news at /katieaprincess.