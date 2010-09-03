Watch: Kylie Minogue out-gays Lady Gaga’s ‘Alejandro’ with ‘Get Outta My Way’

Kylie Minogue’s latest album,”Aphrodite,” didn’t set blow away the Billboard 200 when it debuted in July, but after a well received initial track, “All The Lovers,” fans eagerly awaited news of when “Get Outta of My Way” would be released as a single. Arguably the best track on the release, it’s been itching for club play worldwide. Now, Minogue is back with a new video primed to push “Outta” to the top of the dance charts.

Beginning with a nod to her pool deck inspired video for “Slow,” we find Minogue lying out on a computer enhanced platform surrounded by semi-shirtless dancers. The extended dance number soon begins in what appears to be part of a set and choreography for Minogue’s upcoming world tour. Why so cheap? Well, a lot of that budget must have gone to peroxide to die the hair of all her male dancers blonde. It’s a little Aryan nation for this critic, but the idea is Kylie is the goddess Aphrodite and these are her Apollo-like followers (or it’s a good guess). The video the segues to two contracting set ups: a minimalistic Esther Williams musical pool number and a ramp for our “goddess” to ascend and show her spurned lover “what she’s made of” (of course, with that dress it brought back memories of Shana Twain’s “From This Moment On” but I digress…).

Moreover, the dancer imagery is eerily similar to Lady Gaga’s legion of male studs in “Alejandro” (which of course was ripping off Madonna’s “Vogue”). Who does it better? Watch the video here and share your thoughts below.

For some extra fun, check out Kylie performing a bluegrass version of “All the Lovers” with Scissor Sisters a little over a month ago in Melbourne. Great stuff.