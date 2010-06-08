Watch: Lady GaGa cavorts with nearly naked men in ‘Alejandro’ video

Sometimes the only words to say are “Thank you.” Lady GaGa has said her black & white video for “Alejandro,” which premiered today on http://www.ladygaga.com, is about her love for her gay male friends. And she loves them a lot –at least enough to let them have close to 10 minutes of writhing around in nothing but tight black shorts– at first in some military formation. Glad to see “Don”t Ask, Don”t Tell” has been abolished in GaGa”s world.
There”s some snow, a gauzy funeral scene, a heart carried on a pillow, and a buff dude in a spiked helmet holding a gun to his crotch. That”s about it for plot. Plus some really bad bowl haircuts.
The song, one of her weakest so far, is a rip-off of Madonna”s “La Isla Bonita,” which Lady GaGa seems to acknowledge as the dancers cop moves straight out of “Vogue.” The video is chockful of other homages to Madge, including the Catholic iconography (check out LG in a leather habit, swallowing her rosary. Can”t wait to see what the Pope has to say about that) and some light bondage, as well as a stylish advancement on Madonna”s infamous cone bra.
Directed by fashion photographer Steven Klein, “Alejandro” is a visual feast, but, by Lady GaGa”s standards, there”s nothing particularly shocking or innovative here. It”s no “Paparazzi” or “Telephone.” Even the final scene is a bit of a take-off of an earlier Lady GaGa video, but it”s still head and shoulders above the average video out there these days.
What did you think?
There is some great imagery in here, but it doesn’t really ad up to anything cohesive. What is Klein trying to say exactly? Is it a statement on Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell? Or is the military theme just a contrasting aesthetic for the incredibly fit but feminine men in the video? A pretty, but awkward transition for Klein. He’s never publicly worked in video or film before, but he’s got a great eye.
Okay…. I watched it. Kinda out there. Don’t think I need to see it again. I’m sure there are those that would praise her if she took a dump it a bucket. Oh well.
that depends on what said dump was wearing, and if it was truly outrageous
I’m not watching this shit. If you have to resort to SHOCK! to get people to pay attention, maybe you aren’t that talented after all.
Two Questions:
1) Have Spanish and French accents always been interchangeable?
2) Who makes a sexier borg, Lady Gaga or Sir Patrick Stewart?
It has moments, but overall, I didn’t like it.
I love it – this is Cher’s best video since the one on the battleship!!!!
She’s just ripping off everything Madonna did 25 years ago… and is there is a LESS sexy woman trying to pass herself off as sexy? Ugh, just hideous. Fergie has a messed up grill but at least she’s hot from the neck down.
I think the blond bob outfit towards the end and the “fernando” reference ABBA and that song as well, which gave me a giggle… (it’s kindof AceOfBacey…) also the “gun bra” kindof tweeks the whole idiotic body-fascist madonna-herb ritz alliance from the 80’s early 90’s that took itself (and was taken) so seriously. She’s not a “beauty” in the classical sense the way madonna is/was, so it’s necessarily a visual satire. I really liked it.
First time i saw her, thought “What the fuck? Another weirdo”, but, men, she really is different from all! I am her fan now, and although I am not gay, this video is real art.