Watch: Lady GaGa channels ‘Vogue’ and ‘Rhythm Nation’ in ‘Alejandro’ teaser

06.02.10 8 years ago

Lady GaGa is seemingly on a roll.  She’s filled the dance queen void Britney Spears dominated through the ’00s, before slipping out of sight the past year  and has slowly transitioned her initial image of hip, New York DJ turned singer to that of avant-garde pop performance artist.  All within the span of two years, mind you (no rest for the weary).

The New York native’s latest single is the ABBA/Ace of Base/Madonna inspired (take your pick) “Alejandro,” a personal favorite of GaGa’s.  The video debuts sometime soon, but a teaser was just released in conjunction with GaGa’s appearance on Larry King Love Tuesday night.  The music video debut of noted artist Steven Klein, GaGa told King the video had a “homoerotic military theme” and “It is a celebration of my love and appreciation for the gay community, my admiration of their bravery, their love for one another and their courage in their relationships.”

That’s admirable, but both artists may have been a little too referential with the material.  The preview appears strongly derivative of Madonna’s iconic “Vogue” video (directed by David Fincher) and even Janet Jackson’s “Rhythm Nation.” 

It’s unclear when the complete video will be released, but we’re reserving judgement until then.  In the meantime, check out the teaser below.

