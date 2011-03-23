Watch: Lady Gaga discusses new ‘Judas,’ Thom Yorke, Rebecca Black

If you want to see a few hundred people dork out (and a Google executive almost pass out) from excitement, then take an hour off from that thing you’re doing and watch the video “Musicians@Google Presents: Google Goes Gaga.”

Don’t have an hour? We watched it so you don’t have to.

Google vice president of consumer products Marissa Mayer gushed along with a Google-y audience last week before the “Born This Way’s “singer’s Oakland, Calif. show, with Gaga answering many fan-submitted questions, uncensored. In fact, more than 54,000 queries were submitted, via text, video, Twitter and other outlets, with some audience members able to ask some live.

The big “exclusive” news was revealed that Lady Gaga is directing the video for “Judas” herself, along with creative director/choreographer Laurieann Gibson. It will be the singer’s directorial debut.

She said of the song itself that, yes, the character Judas is the one from the Christian bible, though she may be getting a couple of the book’s stories twined together. Fans should “expect to see some symbolism,” some of the lyrics below:

When he comes to me, I am ready. I’ll was his feet with my hair if he needs, forgive him when his tongue lies through his brain, even if after three times he betrays me. I’ll bring him down, I came with no crown.

Gaga said it’s about “honoring your darkness” to bring yourself into the light.

The religious theme is intentional, though Gaga says she doesn’t want to impress any religion on anyone.

“God comes in many forms,” she said, also mentioning how she used to obsess over Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong or wanting to catch a glimpse of Radiohead’s Thom Yorke. “We can’t know what he looks like, which I address in ‘Judas.’ I see God in my fans.”

She then went on somewhat of a rant about pop stars, as “a blonde woman with tits and ass.” She also offered “I love the internet,” and has some words for, ahem, critics of the Rebecca Blacks of the world. “I say Rebecca Black is a genius, anyone who says she’s cheesy is full of sh*t.”

Anyway, she described her forthcoming “Born This Way” album as “Avant-Garde techno rock” and as “metal-dance” and that the single of the same name is a “gateway drug” for the full-length.

Also, that thing at the Grammys is a vessel, not an egg, likes listening to AC/DC, sucks at yoga but is good at cooking, and she’s figuring out ways for the fans to be “creatively connected” to the next tour after Monster Ball.

Another fun fact: skeleton-tattooed Rick “Rico” Genest got all those tats because of Bazooka Joe bubble gum: He liked punk music and would put the free tattoos that came with the gum all over his face. So then he just took it to the next level. That’s why he and Gaga are seen chewing gum in the video to “Born This Way.” Cute.

Watch the whole clip here: