Watch: Lady Gaga on ‘Don’t Ask Don’t Tell’ and an embarrassing phone call

This morning, Lady Gaga posted a video of her speaking her mind on the military’s current “Don’t Ask Don’t Tell” policy, which prevents homosexuals from serving openly in the military. She throws out statistics including how 14,000 soldiers had been discharged from the armed forces because of the law, including 400 during the Obama administration. She provides anecdotes of individual soldiers’ outings. And then she gives a call to action, to contact senators who will be voting on the Defense Authorization Bill next Tuesday (Sept. 21), which includes language to deactivate DADT.
One minute of those seven-and-a-half minutes are spent watching Gaga watching her phone, as she attempts to dial her New York senators. It’s kind of embarrassing — but not for her. Here’s one of the world’s biggest pop cultural icons of 2010 trying to put democracy into action, and she gets a million rings and a busy signal, and a “this mail box is full.” (Apparently, the Democratic senators Charles Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand reached out to Gaga independently, if her Twitter is to be believed, but still: ouch.)
No matter your feelings on DADT, it is at least admirable to see a celebrity set a step-by-step course of action on a political issue. For one thing, when citizens are asked to call their senators, they don’t know what that looks or sounds like, or what they’re supposed to say. Another that — thank goodness — it doesn’t finish with her asking for donations. It’s not that kind of thing.
And here’s a woman who’s normal job is to make a spectacle of herself make a spectacle of an issue. She brought an entourage of soldiers from SLDN.org to accompany her to the MTV VMAs (hell, she’s on their home page now), and presented them with honor in her voice during one of her acceptance speeches — one after she thanked “the gays” for making the “Bad Romance” video over and over again on YouTube. Through her official videos, her Monster Ball tour, her public statements, Gaga has worked to establish that she’s as much of a gay icon now as she is a pop icon.
Where it gets hazy for me is the that #BornThisWay hashtag.
As Gaga announce at the Video Music Awards, “Born This Way” is the title of her new album. This “way,” in our modern day dialogue, sometime refers to being gay. Or being born a freak. Or simply just being born the way you are. At this point, it’s hazy how Gaga will be turning the phrase in her new album’s title track. But I’d hate to also see re-hashed (as it were) in this political movement in order to sell more records. It could the shine off the authenticity of her advocacy, her “voice of this generation,” which is obviously of great import to her and her fans.
Check out the video below. What do you think?
I highly commend Lady Gaga for this video, and find the phone call at the end all the more impressive. It not only is a work of ART in juxtaposing grassroots politic-ing vs. the reality of how the federal goverment operates, but it is useful for this same reason. It shows how we must be steadfast and patient in our efforts, if we are to work with the system to achieve our goals.
This is stupid we don’t gays in the military your living in close quarter for crying out load what give them a special room so they romp on each other forget that
Oh, Mike. You’re a victim of a poor education system- your run-on sentence isn’t your fault, poor lamb!
Gays are ALREADY serving in the military. They’re just doing it undercover. If you’re worried about gay men pouncing, making them be silent about their sexuality seems to me to make it MORE of a possibility!
Don’t Ask Don’t Tell is a stupid law and I can’t wait to see it repealed.
What a frakking idiot.
Don’t Ask Don’t Tell is actually something that applies to everywhere. There’s no need to know if someone is or isn’t. Being in the military isn’t about knowing who’s gay or not. It’s about serving their country. If anything, the law saves them from getting the shit beat out of them by the other guys.
You just have to laugh mighty loud when a kid like Gaga (excuse me, the most exalted “Lady” Gaga) suddenly takes an interest in military affairs … of course, only in a naive ridiculous, social-engineering kind of way. Wouldn’t it be a more congruent stance with the “liberal playbook to congratulate homosexuals for being ousted from the armed forces and saving themselves from being part of the “imperialist machine”? Perhaps she, as could be said of so many other “pop icons,” might want to shut her face a while and go experience the situation of which she professes some sort of expertise. Go live in a barracks for a while, m’lady. Do a live-fire drill. See how it feels. Live a bit of the life you feel compelled to comment on. Or shut the F up.
I must say one thing in defense of “Don’t ask, don’t tell.” As a more conservative leaning member of the media for nearly 20 years, I certainly used the policy to great effect for my survival. Because you can easily imagine the brays of discontent and the reprisals I would have faced had I walked into a newsroom one day and said, “I really thought Bush nailed that State of the Union.” I’d have been an instant pariah. “Don’t ask don’t tell” works for me.