Watch: Lady Gaga performs brand new song ‘Princess Die’ live

Lady Gaga performed a brand new song “Princess Die” for her Melbourne audience this week, and she seemed pretty aware that the tune would head straight to YouTube today.
In her intro, she warned that the song may or may not be on her next new album — the title which will be announced in September — and that it’s sad, solo tone shouldn’t be a reflection on its overall sound. “Princess Die,” however, reflects Mother Monster’s most “deep and personal thoughts I’ve ever had.”
She emphasized that it was spelled “D-I-E,” not “Di,” the nickname for England’s late Princess Diana, who perished in a car crash in 1997. However, some lines from the song mirror Diana details, particularly with the last verse about paparazzi, the limo and her rich boyfriend. However, the piano-led track points more toward a suicide, or someone who is considering suicide, which may have some folks up in arms.
If Gaga decides to keep this thing slow, it will probably be her darkest song yet. A very odd choice for a roll-out of new material, but OK: she needs that dimension anyway, to get her more intimate with her fans. But let’s hope she also has a dance single up her sleeve by time she finally decides to announce some U.S. tour dates.
Here are the lyrics to Debbie Downer “Princess Die”:
Leave the coffin open when I go
And leave my pearls and lipstick on so everybody knows
Pretty”ll be the photograph I leave
Laying down on famous knives so everybody sees
Bleach out all the dark, I”ll swallow
Each peroxide shot, someone I know can save me from myself
Maybe I”ll just clean the shit off of these fancy shoes
I”ll be a Princess Die and die with you
I wish that I was strong
I wish that I was wrong
I wish that I could cope, but I took pills and left a note
I”m hungry from an anorexic heart
I”ve been trying to tell you how I feel but was never very smart
I”m wrapped in silks made for Egyptians queens
I”ll do it in the swimming pool so everybody sees
Bleach out all the dark
I”ll swallow each peroxide shot, volumes I know
Will love and save me from myself
Maybe I”ll just clean the shit off of these fancy shoes
I”ll be a Princess Die and die with you
Princess Die, I want to see her cry
Princess Die, Princess Die
We want to watch her cry
Princess Die
Wish that I was strong
Wish that I was wrong
Wish that I could cope, but I took pills and left a note
And wish that I would go
In my rich boyfriend”s limo, oh oh
Right after he proposed
With a 16-carat stone wrapped in rose gold
With the papparazzi all swarming “round
In my Louis Vuitton white button-down
Oh, it”s not that deep
So bob head your head for another dead blonde
Whose real prince is in heaven
She just wants to sleep
The final act of life will be in my own hands to do
I”ll be a Princess Die and die with you, applaud approve
