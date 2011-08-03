Watch: Lady Gaga raises a glass to Tony Bennett for his 85th birthday

Tony Bennett turns 85 today and none other than Lady Gaga is sending a shout out to the hippest singer around. A green-haired Lady Gaga sent Bennett a little YouTube message and raised a glass of whiskey in his honor.

Lady Gaga and Bennett recorded a cover of “The Lady is a Tramp” for “Tony Bennett: Duets II,” which will come out Sept. 20.

As we previously reported, the set also includes a duet with Amy Winehouse on “Body & Soul,” Appearing on the “Today” show this morning, Bennett announced that the song will be released early as a single and all proceeds from its sale will go to a foundation that Winehouse”s father, Mitch, is starting to assist people fighting addiction.

The 15-time Grammy winner praised Winehouse on “Today,” saying “She sang beautifully.”

Other artists on “Duets II” include John Mayer, Queen Latifah, Carrie Underwood and Mariah Carey.