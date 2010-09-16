Watch: Lady GaGa talks about new album, ‘Born This Way’ in concert

#Lady Gaga
09.16.10 8 years ago

Fresh off her eight wins at MTV”s Video Music Awards Sunday night, Lady Gaga, revealed details about “Born This Way,” at a concert in Philadelphia Tuesday night.

“It was killing me, I wanted to tell you my new album title so bad… it was almost like I was having trouble coming out on stage. The new album is finished…And I”m so proud of it. You know how I am about everything whether it”s this song. I just get so wrapped up in the ideas and the music and the imagery and what I want to do. I”m living in the new album,” she says in the video we found on gagadaily.com.
“I”ve never worked so hard on anything my whole life,” she continues. “I just can”t wait for you to hear it,” describing the creation process as all-consuming.

She then launches into “You and I,” which she debuted in concert earlier this summer. “It”s going to get real heavy in here,” she said, so if so inclined, “you might want to light up a joint about right now,” before quickly adding, “I”m not promoting drug use.”

As you”ll see below, the song has morphed a little from its earlier unveiling, including a crazy part where she plays guitar with her boot.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Lady Gaga
TAGSBorn This WayLADY GAGAVIDEO MUSIC AWARDSyou and i

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 23 hours ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

08.27.18 23 hours ago 5 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP