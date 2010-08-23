Watch: Lady GaGa thanks her little monsters for making her the Twitter queen

It”s official: Lady GaGa is the queen of Twitter. She acknowledged her ascension to the Twitter summit in the below video posted backstage from her show in Tacoma, Wash. this weekend.

LG surpassed the former Tweet Princess Britney Spears. As this writing, GaGa has 5,753,094 followers compared with Brit Brit”s 5,708,422. Spears has not addressing losing her tiara on Twitter, instead she had focused on the fun she”s having shooting “Glee.”

In the below clip, Lady GaGa wishes us all “soft cuticles” and no “carpel tunnel” while tweeting.

And how did she celebrate? By going to see Kiss, probably the only band that wears more make up than she, rock it in concert in New York on Friday night. Of course, she took to Twitter to describe the experience, tweeting “KISS the Queen.”