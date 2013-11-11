Watch Lady Gaga’s wacky live performances at ‘Artpop’s release party

11.11.13 5 years ago

Lady Gaga performed a number of tracks from “Artpop” at her Artrave album release event at the Brooklyn Navy Yard early Monday morning.

Her hip problems are clearly past her as Momma Monster danced and gyrated through a series of songs from “Artpop,” out today.

Earlier in the evening, Lady Gaga introduced a flying dress, but the excitement from her fans was clearly for the mini-concert. Check out the footage of Lady Gaga  performing/lipsyncing the title track, “Artpop” in a black and white dress/flotation device.

Among the tunes she performed from the album were a very spirited  “MANiCURE,” “Applause,” “Do What U Want” (with an absent R. Kelly on backing track), “Dope,” and “Gypsy,” which she dedicated to “a very special person…a true hero, Jeff Koon,” the artist who designed the cover of “Artpop,” and who is clearly Lady Gaga’s new muse. 

