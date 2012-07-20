Watch: Lana Del Rey’s cruel summer in new video ‘Summertime Sadness’

Lana Del Rey”s videos tend to be as ethereal as she is. The latest, “Summertime Sadness,” relies on the same film technique as some of her past efforts. There”s no linear storyline, instead there”s flickering, grainy footage that looks like it”s out of ’60s home movies and is cut to create a feeling more than a narrative.

For the Kyle Newman-directed “Sadness,” there are messianic images tied in with shots of Del Rey and actress Jaime King in both good and bad times. But they both come to untimely ends at their own hands as they very beautifully commit suicide—as if ending one”s life feels like just falling onto a fluffy cloud and is not incredibly messy.