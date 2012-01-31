Watch: Larry the Cable Guy strips down with the Naked Cowboy

01.31.12 7 years ago

Ever wanted to see Larry the Cable Guy close to naked? Viewers will get that chance (whether they want it or not) when the comedian hangs out with the Naked Cowboy in Times Square for his History show, “Only in America with Larry the Cable Guy” (Wed. Feb 1 at 9 p.m. ET). Other highlights from the show include Larry’s visit to an alligator farm and a stop in Lead Hill, Arkansas to see a construction crew’s 20-year-long gig building a medieval castle using only medieval construction methods… while dressed in medieval clothing. 

Watch below as Larry the Cable Guy suits up (or, really, down) in tighty whities and then, in the second video, hustles for money in New York City. 

