Watch: LeVar Burton teaches Carey Mulligan and Stephen Colbert about ‘The Great Gatsby’

I guarantee you haven’t fully appreciated the greatness of the name “LeVar Burton” until you’ve heard Carey Mulligan say it in her dainty little English accent. “LeVah,” Carey says, “I cahnt read. Please instruct me on the let-tahs in this boook, and then perhaps you can put my caah in the bloody GA-rage? Bob’s your uncle!”

For those of you who still miss “Reading Rainbow,” this video is not to be skipped. And for those of you who still miss “Star Trek: The Next Generation,” might I recommend trying out sex?