Watch: Lewis Black speaks about his ‘profound disappointment’ with ‘Eat Pray Love’

08.19.10 8 years ago

Who knew that “The Daily Show’s” Lewis Black was such a fan of the novel “Eat Pray Love”? Certainly not Jon Stewart, as the Comedy Central host got an earful last night after the part-time correspondent went off in his “Back in Black” segment about Ryan Murphy’s big screen adaptation of Elizabeth Gilbert’s best seller. 

While Black was admittedly disturbed by the crazy guy from “No Country for Old Men” playing the love interest, he saved most of his anger for the “EPL” tie-in on the Home Shopping Network.  Anything more would spoil the fun.

And yes, even if you haven’t seen the movie it’s worth a look.
 

