Watch: Lil Wayne reveals ‘I Am Not a Human’ music video, album cover, tracklist

Lil Wayne has about a month and a half left in the clink, but that won’t keep the Young Money machine from churning. The imprisoned rapper has released further details on forthcoming “EP” “I Am Not a Human Being,” though, at 12-tracks, we should call it anything other than an EP.

The set — which arrives digitally on Weezy’s birthday on Sept. 27, physical soon after — features collaborators old and new, from “Down” buddy Jay Sean to 2010’s hottest signee Nicki Minaj to protege Drake. In fact lovers of the latter can get excited about four featured tracks, including the intriguingly titled “Gonorrhea.”

It’s curious that the rapper wouldn’t release such a star-laden set as a complete LP. Perhaps he wanted to string “Tha Carters” all in a row? Anyway, Young Money is also saying that anticipated “Tha Carter IV” will be out the first week in November, so if you didn’t like this, or “Rebirth,” or any of the other singles Lil Wayne’s put out this year, there’s always that.

The full-length official music video for the “I Am Not a Human Being” title track dropped yesterday, and features a very freaky Lil Tunechi, with his glow-in-the-dark tats, a dollop of black lights, what looks like B-roll from “Se7en” and a cup of critters. “I thank God that I am not basic,” he spits. You just keep being you.

Here is the tracklist for “I Am Not a Human Being”:

1. “Gonorrhea” feat. Drake

2. “Hold Up” feat. T-Streets

3. “With You” feat. Drake

4. “I Am Not a Human Being”

5. “I”m Single” feat. Drake

6. “What”s Wrong With Them” feat. Nicki Minaj

7. “Right Above It” feat. Drake

8. “Popular” feat. Lil Twist

9. “That Ain”t Me” feat. Jay Sean

10. “Bill Gates”

11. “YM Banger” feat. Jae Millz, Gudda Gudda, and Tyga

12. “YM Salute” feat. Lil Twist, Lil Chuckee, Gudda Gudda, Jae Millz, and

Nicki Minaj