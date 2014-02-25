Watch: Lucasfilm unleashes trailer for final season of ‘Star Wars: The Clone Wars’

(CBR) While Disney XD”s upcoming “Star Wars Rebels” heats up with character reveals and teasers, the previous animated series “Star Wars: The Clone Wars” speeds closer to its conclusion.

As announced earlier this month, the 13-episode final season of the beloved show will arrive March 7 on Netflix as part of a deal that includes the entire Clone Wars saga, with several director”s cut episodes that never aired on Cartoon Network. Now Lucasfilm has released a trailer giving fans a taste of what they can expect from “The Lost Missions.”

