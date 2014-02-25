Watch: Lucasfilm unleashes trailer for final season of ‘Star Wars: The Clone Wars’

#Disney #Star Wars #Netflix
and 02.25.14 4 years ago

(CBR) While Disney XD”s upcoming “Star Wars Rebels” heats up with character reveals and teasers, the previous animated series “Star Wars: The Clone Wars” speeds closer to its conclusion.

As announced earlier this month, the 13-episode final season of the beloved show will arrive March 7 on Netflix as part of a deal that includes the entire Clone Wars saga, with several director”s cut episodes that never aired on Cartoon Network. Now Lucasfilm has released a trailer giving fans a taste of what they can expect from “The Lost Missions.”

Yoda communes with Qui-Gon Jinn and is sent on a journey; Jedi Master Plo Koon discovers Sifo-Dyas” lightsaber and a clue to the creation of the clone army; Count Dooku looks to protect the secret of Order 66; Anakin Skywalker rescues Padmé Amidala; and Mace Windu battles multiple foes.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Disney#Star Wars#Netflix
TAGSDISNEYLucasfilmNETFLIXStar Warsstar wars: the clone wars

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP