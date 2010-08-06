Watch: Luke Wilson, Giovanni Ribisi and Gabriel Macht Talk Internet Porn and ‘Middle Men’

Sometimes junkets can drag on forever. The “talent” may take it’s time or things simply take longer than expected. Not so with the Middle Men affair last Sunday. Two interviews, in and out, nobody gets hurt. A quick paced and lighthearted affair, much like the movie it was promoting.

Someone told me later that Luke Wilson wasn’t feeling well, but the man hides it well. Besides a little cough here and there, and the way he glared knives at the publicity person’s dog before we started the interview, I wouldn’t have known the difference.

Cutting these later on I could tell that his energy level’s a little low, but it was a pleasure to meet him. I’m a longtime fan. We talked about his character and what is was like to work with James Caan again years after Mr. Caan was so kind as to appear with him in “Bottle Rocket.” Their roles in this movie are similar to “Bottle rocket” and it really gave me a nagging sense of Deja-Vu throughout, until I realized that I was actually remembering them from that film.

Wilson plays “Jack Harris” a “legitimate” businessman (who happens to run a nightclub and have his own crew of bodyguards,) that stumbles into a partnership with the guys who invented the system to collect credit card information over the internet in exchange for, well.. porn. They invented internet porn. Harris finds himself drawn towards the glamorous/seedy seedy world of the Valley porn industry, and as he gets richer, gets more estranged from his wife and family in Texas. It’s an Odyssey in the full sense of the word and this writer/editor highly recommends it.

The interview with Macht and Ribisi was also pretty breezy and we reflected where we all had been in the late 90’s (the period where much of the film is set.) Both Macht and Ribisi were just starting their careers, and I honestly thought that I’d get more of a reaction from Ribisi when I reminded him that he’d been in “The Postman.” That Macht had played “naked guy” on “Spin City” seemed to make more of an impact. Their performances as coked-out-accidental-porn-millionaires in the film is fun to watch, and they serve as great counterbalances to Wilson’s even Keel.

Middle Men Opens Today in major metropolitan areas

Can’t get enough of Motion/Captured? Don’t miss a post with daily HitFix Blog Alerts. Sign up now.

Don’t miss out. Add Motion/Captured to your iGoogle, My Yahoo or My MSN experience by clicking here.

Not part of the HitFix Nation yet? Take 90 seconds and sign up today.