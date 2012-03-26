Watch: Madonna crashes AVICII’S party at the Ultra Music Festival

“Ive been here in spirit for many years,” Madonna told an excited crowd at the Ultra Music Festival this weekend. But it was at AVICII’s show that she physically manifested, to introduce the DJ and to crash his booth.

On Saturday, she stood side by side with AVICII as he spun a remix of her new song “Girl Gone Wild.” Just prior to that she asked the audience, “How many people in this crowd have seen Molly?”

The reference is to the potent chemical in ecstasy, called “molly” or MDNA, the latter of which is the name of Madge’s new album, out tomorrow. The pop star already caught flack for the drug reference when she first announced it. After this weekend, increasingly outspoken electronica musician deadmau5 took aim for her irresponsibility and pandering.

“very classy there madonna. ‘HUR DUR HAS ANYONE SEEN MOLLY???’ such a great message for the young music lovers at ultra. quite the f’n philanthropist. but hey, at least yer HIP AND TRENDY! f*cking cant smack my head hard enough right now,” he wrote on his Facebook page. Other Twitter and Facebook rants have indicated that the DJ is less than happy about the drug associations with EDM (electronic dance music) events and lifetstyles.

