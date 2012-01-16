Watch: Madonna reveals details on new album’s ‘light and dark’ sides

Madonna revealed more details about “M.D.N.A.” last night at the Golden Globes, in between swipes at Elton John and talking about her win for “Masterpiece” from “W.E.”

As we”ve previously reported, French producer Martin Solveig produced the majority of the album, out in March. “I love his sound. It”s really fresh, doesn”t sound like anybody else”s,” Madge said backstage. “I would say his music is happy. It puts a smile on your face.”

Contrasting with Solveig”s sound is English producer William Orbit, with whom Madonna has worked for more than a decade. “His songs tend to be, I don”t want to say dark -more thoughtful and introspective. It’s a good combination of the light and the dark.”

Madonna calls preparing for the Super Bowl half time show, which she will play Sept. 5, “vastly time consuming,” and confirms that a tour will be forthcoming.

In her halting acceptance speech on stage, Madonna talked about how manager Guy Oseary had to force her to write “Masterpiece,” no doubt making it all the more insulting to Sir Elton John that she won an award for a song she didn”t even want to write. John, who was nominated for “Hello Hello” from “Gnomeo & Juliet,” predicted on the red carpet that Madonna did not have “f***ing chance” of winning. So much for following his Oscar predictions… Didn”t he remember that the Hollywood Foreign Press Assn. loves Madonna, even presenting her with an award for best actress in a musical/comedy for her portrayal of Eva Peron in “Evita” in 1997?

Backstage, Madonna didn’t take the bait when someone asked her about beating John, saying “he’s brilliant. I adore him.” One can be gracious in winning. We embedded the backstage press conference below. Note how she manages to get in a big plug for “W.E.” when asked the question about her style icon.

At least Sir Elton won’t have Madonna to content with for an Oscar: “Masterpiece” was declared ineligible.

