Watch: Mariah Carey debuts two new videos from forthcoming remix album

Six months following the release of Mariah Carey”s “Memoirs of an Imperfect Angel,” Island Records will put out “Angels Advocate,” a remix album of tracks from “Memoirs.”

“Memoirs” debuted at No. 1 on Billboard”s R&B chart and No. 3 on the Billboard 200, but quickly fell back down the Billboard 200. After 17 weeks on the chart, it has sold slightly more than 400,000, which would be a decent amount if your last name weren”t Carey.

So now, after the few singles released from “Memoirs” failed to set the radio world on fire, Island is coming back with two new singles from “Advocate”: a remix of “Angels Cry” featuring Ne-Yo is headed to Urban/AC, while a remix of “Up Out My Face” featuring Nicky Minaj goes to Urban and Rhythm. The videos for the two tracks were directed by Carey and her hubby, Nick Cannon and both premiered on Vevo today.

Watch “Up Out My Face” here or embedded below. It must be the lowest-budget video Carey has ever made and we don”t mean that as a bad thing. With it”s red and white color palette, it looks like a funTarget commercial. We will say that Carey looks adorable and hot in her nurse”s outfit.

“Angels Cry” featuring Ne-Yo is much more of the big budget production, but it”s still pretty low-key by Carey standards. Via a series of quick cuts, it ties in a story line (if watching Carey sing in the rain can be called a plot point) with Carey and Ne-Yo recording in the studio. Watch it here or embedded below.

To her credit (and we give all credit to Lee Daniels, who cast Carey in “Precious” as a decidedly non-glam social worker), Carey is wearing make-up but it more natural than we”ve ever seen her before and she still looks beautiful.

In the meantime, Carey continues her tour, which ends Feb. 27 at Caesar”s Palace, Las Vegas.

