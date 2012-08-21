Watch: Mariah Carey, Meek Mill, Rick Ross hit the ropes in ‘Triumphant’ vid

Mariah Carey tells the listener to “get off the ropes” in her new single “Triumphant,” advice she takes to the next level in her music video for the track. The singer is actually in the ring — as an announces and the girlie who announces the rounds in a boxing match that also features guest rappers Meek Mill and Rick Ross.

Mill is the fighter and Ross is the fat cat promoter, and both fit their roles well, with the former lavishing in all his sweat and the latter rocking the robes and they stereotypical rings and cigars. What could have been fabulous is Carey stepping up to either of those, beat either at their own game, but like in this particular iteration of the song, she’s much less a leader and more of a mere participant.

But it’s gold everywhere, and Carey spends plenty of time in the literal spotlight showing off her body in bright lights.

She’ll have more time upfront during her first stint as judge on “American Idol” and helping to kick off the 2012-2013 NFL season with No Doubt.