Watch: Maroon 5 ignores nearly naked women in video for ‘Give a Little More’

Welcome to Adam Levine”s fantasy… pretty stereotypical stuff. For the video for “Give a Little More,” Levine and his Maroon 5 bandmates play a house party before an audience of mainly writhing females, who are driven to some girl on girl action and light bondage by the very sound of Levine”s voice. This is all delivered without the slightest sense of irony. Yawn. Same reaction to the song, which starts with a funky, kicking bass line, before fading into mediocrity. We were hoping for more from the Maroon 5/Mutt Lange marriage.

If the first two clips from the band”s forthcoming album, “Hands All Over,” are any indication, the videos are serve as Levine”s way of playing out his issues/fantasies with women. “Misery” was a cartoon-ish look at a man who would go through any amount of torture to get his girlfriend back–and her willingness to provide an endless amount of abuse as a means of foreplay. It also allowed Levine to play out his masochistic fantasies with his real-life girlfriend, Anne Vyalitsyna.

We imagine Levine isn”t any more sex obsessed than any other rocker out there, but he has no compunction about letting us all in on his dark side. Can it really be that long before we hear about a Levine sex tape?