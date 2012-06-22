Watch: Maroon 5’s Adam Levine steps into the ring in ‘One More Night’ video

06.22.12 6 years ago

Maroon 5″s video for new single, “One More Night,” will bow Monday at 7:53 p.m. ET on MTV, but in the meantime, you can enjoy a sneak preview.

It looks like lead singer/”The Voice” mentor Adam Levine continues to exercise his acting chops and prep for his upcoming roles in “American Horror Story” and “Can A Song Save Your Life.”. After playing a bank robber in the  clip for “Payphone,” he”s a boxer here. Any reason to show off those abs, right Adam? To be fair, the song, which deals with Levine trying to get out of a bad relationship that leaves him feeling horrible, until the next time he crawls back.

[More after the jump…]

The song, the second single from “Overexposed,” has a slight reggae feel that”s pretty infectious. It”s not as catchy as “Payphone,” but should zoom up the chart just as quickly.

Below is the video snippet and then the lyric video for the full song released earlier this week.

What do you think? 

 

