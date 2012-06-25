Watch: Maroon 5’s new video for ‘One More Night’ featuring Minka Kelly

#Friday Night Lights
06.25.12 6 years ago

Love is a battlefield. At least for Maroon 5″s Adam Levine. In the group”s new video for “One More Night, ” he and his baby mama can”t live with each other but can”t live apart.  Or at least she feels that way.

Even though Levine is singing about not being able to do this anymore, it turns out it”s his wife, who has leaving on her mind. And when your wife is played by “Friday Night Lights'” Minka Kelly, that”s a pretty big loss. And the “FNL” connection doesn’t end there: “FNL” developer Peter Berg directed the video.

[More after the jump…]

As Levine goes off to to his big boxing bout, he”s totally oblivious to the fact that the real fight is at home. While he”s in the ring, she”s packing up all her and her baby”s worldly goods.

He returns home, victorious, but a major loser in life as his girlfriend and daughter are gone.

Want to know what”s really cold? She”s so cold that she took one of the goldfish, leaving both Levine and his goldfish alone.

The clip is beautifully shot and Levine gets to show off his boxing chops and his abs, but it”s a pretty tepid affair all around.

“One More Night” is the second single from “Overexposed,” which comes out tomorrow. First single, “Payphone,” is still in the top 5 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Friday Night Lights
TAGSadam levinefriday night lightsmaroon 5MINKA KELLYPETER BERG

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP