Watch: Matchbox Twenty’s video for ‘She’s So Mean’

Warning: Several vinyl albums were harmed in the making of this video.

“She”s So Mean,” Matchbox Twenty”s video for the first single from its first album of all-new material in 10 years, should be retitled “She’s So Hot.” As the lyrics state, “You want her, but she”s so mean,” as they detail a girl who wreaks havoc but you just can”t let her go. “Mean” = “Hot.” Trust me, no guy in the world would put up with this femme fatale”s antics if she weren”t a 10. Some guys like the cray-cray, but only when it comes wrapped in a very pretty package.

The band performs as chaos reigns around the quartet. The “mean” girl drinks moonshine, sets off fire caps, throws vinyl records, pours goo into the soundboard, and sets drummer Paul Doucette”s kit on fire, while he”s playing, and yet they play on…presumably because she looks so good doing it. After such a long absence, the band is also eager to let us know they’re still looking good playing live (similar to Alanis Morissette’s “Guardian” video), they just want a bit of eye candy there too as a semblance of a plot. This would have been much funnier if the band had been getting terrorized by a five-year old hell on wheels.

“She’s So Mean,” a fun bit of power pop, is on “North,” which comes out Sept. 4.

In the meantime, MB20 lead singer Rob Thomas has been keeping busy as a mentor for season three of “The Voice” for Cee Lo Green’s team.