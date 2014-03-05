Watch: Mayhem follows the Winter Soldier in ‘Captain America 2’ TV spot

(CBR) Whether it's new footage of Sebastian Stan kicking ass as the Winter Soldier, Nick Fury's (Samuel L. Jackson) S.H.I.E.L.D.-issue SUV getting blown sky-high or watching Anthony Mackie take flight — literally — as the Falcon, there's a lot to get excited about for Marvel's newest TV spot for “Captain America: The Winter Soldier.” While the full 60-second teaser has some recycled previously-seen footage, there's also plenty of new tidbits — including a look at S.H.I.E.L.D. headquarters, fresh footage of Robert Redford as Alexander Pierce, and both Captain America (Chris Evans) and Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) testifying before some kind of government committee.

“The price of freedom is high,” says Cap in the teaser. “And it's a price I'm willing to pay.”

Check out the full TV spot below.

Directed by Joe and Anthony Russo, “Captain America: The Winter Soldier” debuts April 4.