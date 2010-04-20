Watch: Meatwad celebrates 100 episodes of ‘Aqua Teen Hunger Force’

It’s not unusual for TV networks to put out releases celebrating milestone episodes.

It’s somewhat more unusual for TV networks to get one of the stars of a long-running show to read that press release out loud.

It’s even more unusual for that star of that long-running show to be a giant meatball.

With that in mind, here’s “Aqua Teen Hunger Force” star Meatwad reading the release announcing the 100th episode of his Adult Swim favorite.

Enjoy: