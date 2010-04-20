Watch: Meatwad celebrates 100 episodes of ‘Aqua Teen Hunger Force’

#Aqua Teen Hunger Force #Adult Swim
04.20.10 8 years ago
It’s not unusual for TV networks to put out releases celebrating milestone episodes.
It’s somewhat more unusual for TV networks to get one of the stars of a long-running show to read that press release out loud.
It’s even more unusual for that star of that long-running show to be a giant meatball.
With that in mind, here’s “Aqua Teen Hunger Force” star Meatwad reading the release announcing the 100th episode of his Adult Swim favorite.
Enjoy:

Around The Web

TOPICS#Aqua Teen Hunger Force#Adult Swim
TAGSADULT SWIMAQUA TEEN HUNGER FORCEMeatwad

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 6 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP