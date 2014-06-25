Watch Meredith Vieira Mock Matt Lauer’s Shorts

06.25.14 4 years ago

Meredith Vieira is one of the great daytime talk show personalities of any era. She's cool, smart, diplomatic without being stuffy, and fun. I hope she hosts “Jeopardy!” when Alex Trebek retires. Let's start passing around that petition now.

When Vieira visited Conan O'Brien last night, she dropped all semblance of newswoman staidness and got bawdy (She says “tit” and “ball-sack” when she first sits down). Then, she mocked Matt Lauer's silly shorts. It's a perfect interview.

P.S. Let's never forget when she hit on a “Who Wants to be a Millionaire?” contestant really, really hard.

TAGSCONAN O'BRIENmatt lauerMEREDITH VIEIRAWHO WANTS TO BE A MILLIONAIRE

