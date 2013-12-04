Get lost in Metric’s vibrant new video for ‘Lost Kitten’

Canadian pop outfit Metric journeys to Mexico City for its new video “Lost Kitten,” a single off its 2012 album “Synthetica.” But don’t expect to see the band anywhere in this video that is stylized like a Pedro Almodóvar film and chronicles the story of a lost, voguing dancer. Check it out here or below.

The song “Lost Kitten” recalls Metric in its angsty-pop “Grow Up and Blow Away” period, with frontwoman Emily Haines chirping sassy lines like “they got it, they want it, they give it away.” The video takes a literal approach to the song’s plea for home and security, following ballroom dancer Sheldon McIntosh (also known as Toronto drag performer Tynomi Banks) as he searches for his mother on the streets and outskirts of Mexico City.

The color-saturated video opens with McIntosh waking up on a couch in a sequined jacket, white shorts and black kitten heel boots (Lady Gaga should steal this look) and finding a postcard from his estranged “Mama.” McIntosh starts to softly hum the lyrics “you’ve got my eyes, you’ve got my eyes” and the actual song kicks in when he begins his quest. The video elegantly juxtaposes the glamorous, strutting McIntosh with the bustling city of vendors and commuters. In the video’s stunning finale, McIntosh vogues on the deck of a flat-bottomed boat drifting down a canal that leads to his mother’s arms.

Directed by fellow Canadian Sammy Rawal, the video was funded by MuchFACT, which provides grants to Canadian artists. The band grapples with conformity, the natural world and modern technology on “Synthetica,” which was re-released last month as an instrumental, synthesizer-only album called “Synthetica Reflections.” The new “Synthetica” interactive app allows fans to remix songs from the album.

If you want to see the beautiful Haines, she stars in the new video for the album’s title track, which you can watch here