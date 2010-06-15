Watch: MGMT builds the perfect beast in video for ‘It’s Working.’ Or do they?

It”s not as if MGMT”s videos are in any way, shape or form linear, but we actually think we may understand what”s going on in the brand new clip for “It”s Working,” and that scares us a little. We also know it has more bright colors than a bagful of Skittles and we dig that a lot.

French artist So Me, who has worked with Kanye West and Kid Cudi, directed the clip, the second video from MGMT”s sophomore album, “Congratulations.”

In the mini-movie,  MGMT”s Ben Goldwasser and Andrew VanWyngarden build a box with complicated instructions and lots of tools. But the box has magic properties, you see. First off, it turns the duo”s drab duds into psychedelic, rainbow bright outfits.  But that”s the least of it powers. A girls in a school girl outfit with FM pumps mysteriously appears. Then comes the drummer, wearing an awesome sombrero that you can pour candy into and it comes out as soft-serve ice cream, There”s lot more, including a pirouetting giant angel and a whole “Is this just a dream?” sequence.

I always feel like I”d understand MGMT”s videos a lot better if I dropped a tab of acid shortly before viewing.

A lot more happens and we don”t want to give away the ending, but we think the message may be something along the lines of “be careful what you wish for.” Either that or weird things come in medium-sized packages.

 

