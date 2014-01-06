Yikes: Watch Michael Bay totally freak out at a Samsung press conference

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

There’s something genuinely unsettling about this video of Michael Bay freaking out while onstage at a press conference for Samsung’s new curved UHD TVs — which was being broadcast live from the CES trade show in Vegas. It looks like Michael was supposed to be reading a prepared talk about the new technology, but couldn’t deal once the teleprompter went out. So instead of handling the situation with humor or by improvising, he just shut down like a petulant child who didn’t get his way.

Which makes this video a true cultural artifact, as it just may be the first time Michael Bay didn’t get exactly what he wanted. Uh oh, did anyone else just see all of Las Vegas explode into very expensive flames?

