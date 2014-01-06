Yikes: Watch Michael Bay totally freak out at a Samsung press conference

01.06.14 5 years ago 2 Comments

There’s something genuinely unsettling about this video of Michael Bay freaking out while onstage at a press conference for Samsung’s new curved UHD TVs — which was being broadcast live from the CES trade show in Vegas. It looks like Michael was supposed to be reading a prepared talk about the new technology, but couldn’t deal once the teleprompter went out. So instead of handling the situation with humor or by improvising, he just shut down like a petulant child who didn’t get his way.

Which makes this video a true cultural artifact, as it just may be the first time Michael Bay didn’t get exactly what he wanted. Uh oh, did anyone else just see all of Las Vegas explode into very expensive flames?

(via Gizmodo)

Follow RIOT on Twitter

Around The Web

TAGSFreak OutMichael BayPRESS CONFERENCESAMSUNGUHD TV

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 12 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 4 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP