Watch: Michael Buble channels Justin Bieber in new video

Is it Justin Bieber or is it Michael Buble? The crooner, who is coming off a massive hit with “Haven”t Met You Yet,” is making a further bid for mainstream play with the video for the peppy “Hollywood.”

Why else would he pretend to be Justin Bieber? The video is a fun look at the ephemeral, and always fleeting fame. In addition to Bieber he plays a non-descript ’80s rocker, James Dean and Clint Eastwood (although we think he looks more like Justin Timberlake than Eastwood).

The song is catchy as can be and is a sure-fire No. 1 on the /// chart. The question is will Top 40 play it?

