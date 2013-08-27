Watch: Michonne and Carl in ‘The Walking Dead’ Season 4 Sneak Peek

(CBR) Viewers who watched AMC”s new crime drama “Low Winter Sun” last night were treated to a sneak peek at the fourth season of “The Walking Dead.” And whether you”re a Michonne fan or a Carl-hater, the 45-second clip had a little something for everyone.

In the scene, Michonne (Danai Gurira) arrives at the Prison on horseback, where she”s set upon by a pair of walkers as Carl (Chandler Riggs) scrambles to save her.

“The Walking Dead” returns Sunday, Oct. 13 on AMC.