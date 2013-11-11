Miley Cyrus is a nude alien in Future’s new video for ‘Real and True’

#Miley Cyrus
11.11.13 5 years ago

The recipe for a winning music video? A hot single, a tragic love story and a naked Miley Cyrus. While Future’s new video for “Real and True” isn’t likely to reach “Wrecking Ball” status, it does have a lot of buzz thanks to Cyrus’ role as his glittering, alien love interest. Watch the video here or below.

The space-themed video matches the spaced-out beats of Future’s R&B jam “Real and True,” which also features English G.O.O.D. Music singer Mr Hudson. Directed by UK fashion photographer Rankin, “Real and True” pairs Cyrus and Future as star-crossed lovers who cannot be together because she’s extraterrestrial and he’s human. Cyrus looks eerily sexy in metallic body paint while Future hides his tears behind massive shades.

“Real and True” is a single off Future”s sophomore album “Honest,” due in early 2014.

Speaking of space themes, Cyrus wore a silver spandex bodysuit for her performance of “We Can”t Stop” at the MTV Europe Music Awards over the weekend.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Miley Cyrus
TAGSFutureMiley CyrusMr. Hudsonmtv emasRankinReal and True

Listen To This

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

08.29.18 18 hours ago
All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 3 days ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

08.27.18 3 days ago 5 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 6 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP