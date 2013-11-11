Miley Cyrus is a nude alien in Future’s new video for ‘Real and True’

The recipe for a winning music video? A hot single, a tragic love story and a naked Miley Cyrus. While Future’s new video for “Real and True” isn’t likely to reach “Wrecking Ball” status, it does have a lot of buzz thanks to Cyrus’ role as his glittering, alien love interest. Watch the video here or below.

The space-themed video matches the spaced-out beats of Future’s R&B jam “Real and True,” which also features English G.O.O.D. Music singer Mr Hudson. Directed by UK fashion photographer Rankin, “Real and True” pairs Cyrus and Future as star-crossed lovers who cannot be together because she’s extraterrestrial and he’s human. Cyrus looks eerily sexy in metallic body paint while Future hides his tears behind massive shades.

“Real and True” is a single off Future”s sophomore album “Honest,” due in early 2014.

Speaking of space themes, Cyrus wore a silver spandex bodysuit for her performance of “We Can”t Stop” at the MTV Europe Music Awards over the weekend.